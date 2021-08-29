Acecook abides by Vietnamese regulations during production: Company leader

General Director of Acecook Vietnam Kajiwara Junichi

He affirmed the two recalled products are export products, exclusively for the European market, not domestic consumption. The company commits that all products circulating in the Vietnamese market comply with Vietnamese regulations and laws, ensuring safety for consumers' health.

At yesterday's press conference, Mr. Kajiwara Junichi made a statement about Acecook products after the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) announced that batches of Hao Hao and Good noodles are being recalled owing to the presence of ethylene oxide - an illegal pesticide.

He revealed the company's products are exported to 40 countries.

Mr. Kajiwara Junichi said the Food Safety Authority of Ireland has just recalled Acecook Vietnam's Hao Hao instant noodle produced on March 24, 2021, and ‘Good’ branded noodles manufactured on May 10, 2021, for containing banned substances. The two products are just for export to European markets.

The General Director informed that Ethylene Oxide (EtO) is an EPA-registered antimicrobial pesticide used to sterilize medical equipment and spices. The US and Canada have approved to use of Ethylene Oxide for killing microorganisms in vegetables.

Mr. Kajiwara Junichi said presently, the company is checking production procedures to verify the cause and adopt timely solutions for the products’ quality and customers’ health adding that at the same time, the company will work with material suppliers who confirmed not to use Ethylene Oxide during the production process.

By staff writers – Translated by Anh Quan