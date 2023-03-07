About 22 percent registration centers in Vietnam halt operation

The Vietnam Register on March 6 said that 61 out of 281 automobile registration centers in the country have suspended their operation owing to violations.

Of these, 53 registration centers have been temporarily closed to serve investigation, and eight centers are suspended because they are ineligible for operation requirements under Decree 139/2018/ND-CP.

There are nine registration centers with 17 vehicle inspection lines in HCMC while 22 out of 31 registration units with 41 inspection lines in the capital city of Hanoi are under suspension, causing congestion at remaining registration centers which would be getting more and more serious.

According to the Vietnam Register, congestion for the registration process is likely to prolong in the next several months in the current context of registrars shortage following many violations at 61 registration units across the country, especially in Ho Chi Minh City and the capital city of Hanoi.

It is forecast that the vehicle inspection capacity will merely meet about 50 percent in Ho Chi Minh City and 40 percent in Hanoi, even down 30 percent in both two cities.

In order to save time and reduce overload at the registration centers, the Vietnam Register and automobile registration centers recommend people proactively conduct maintenance, repair vehicles and check their mortgage documents for bank loans in advance of driving the vehicles to the registration centers.

On the same day, driver training centers said they bought new cars for training but they could not register without appraisal drawings.

According to Deputy Director of Ho Chi Minh City Department of Transport Bui Hoa An, the department grasped the current situation at the registration centers and is directing specialized units to find appraisal companies for state projects to support the approval of drawings.