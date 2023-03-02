59 automobile registration centers temporarily closed

Vietnam Register yesterday informed that 59 out of 281 automobile registration centers nationwide have to halt operation owing to various reasons.



Accordingly, Vietnam has 281 registration centers for automobiles, with 489 registration chains. However, at present, 51 centers are forced to close to serve investigation purposes and 5 due to ineligibility to operate.

In Ho Chi Minh City, there are 9 centers with 17 registration chains are asked to stop temporarily, while this figure in Hanoi is 18 with 34 chains. This has made the congestion of vehicles waiting for registration become increasingly serious.

At many operative centers in HCMC, from early morning, many owners put their vehicles in line in hope of being able to begin the registration procedure the next morning. It is forecast that this congestion in front of these centers will be more severe in April, which is the time with the largest quantity of vehicles due for registration each year.