Young footballers ready for first match at 2023 Asian cup finals

Vietnam’s U20 football team on February 28 spent one hour getting used to Istiglol stadium in Uzbekistan’s Fegana City where they will play their first match in the 2023 AFC U20 Asian Cup finals on March 1 afternoon.

At the end of the training session, coach Hoang Anh Tuan expressed his satisfaction with the performance of the team, as well as the lads' expertise and attitude. All the team members are healthy with no injuries and ready for the first match against Australia with the highest spirit.

Vietnam is in Group B together with Iran, Australia, and Qatar in the tournament's finals.

Sixteen squads will compete in the tournament, namely Uzbekistan, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Japan, Jordan, the Republic of Korea, Indonesia, Oman, Tajikistan, Iran, Australia, Vietnam, Kyrgyzstan, China, Iraq, and Syria.

Vietnam is one of the five second-placed teams with the best results in the qualifying round.

Among Vietnam's rivals in Group B, Qatar won the tournament in 2014, Iran triumphed for four times (in 1973, 1974, 1975, and 1976), while Australia was the runners-up in 2010.