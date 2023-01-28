Yellow apricot farmers in Central earn revenue of VND174 billion

Despite being affected by unusual weather at the end of the year, the total revenue of the yellow apricot blossom (Ochna Integerrima) crop in An Nhon Town still achieved a good result at over VND174 billion.

Mr. Bui Van Cu, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of An Nhon Town in Binh Dinh Province, on January 27, said that despite being affected by unusual weather at the end of the year, the total revenue of the yellow apricot blossom (Ochna Integerrima) crop in the locality still achieved a good result at over VND174 billion.

An Nhon Town is considered the capital of yellow apricot blossom of the Central region, with over 10,000 farmers in more than five communes and wards participating in yellow apricot cultivation, with a total of nearly 3 million pots of ornamental yellow apricot trees.

This year, although the output of yellow apricot blossoms was lower than in previous years, the price was higher. On average, each pot of yellow apricot blossom cost from VND500,000 to VND2 million. Many old ornamental yellow apricot trees with beautiful shapes and evenly-bloomed flowers cost up to dozens or even hundreds of millions of Vietnamese dong. In Nhon An Commune in An Nhon Town alone, about 1,600 households are growing yellow apricot flowers, and the revenue of the last yellow apricot blossom crop is estimated at VND65 billion.

Similarly, in the large chrysanthemum villages in Tuy Phuoc District in An Nhon Town, people strived to overcome the difficult period at the end of the year, achieving quite high revenue. For instance, Binh Lam flower village in Tuy Phuoc District achieved a revenue of VND6 billion; Flower villages in Phuoc Hung Commune in Tuy Phuoc District and Binh Dinh Ward in An Nhon Town got a turnover of about VND20 billion.