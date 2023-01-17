WorldSteel Group opens second office building in Long An

The WorldSteel Group has opened its second office building Hai Son Industrial Park (Phase 3+4), as part of the company plan to meet the needs of an expanding global market.

The Long An WorldSteel Group building is at Lot Q9-10-15-16, St. No.7, Hai Son Industrial Park (Phase 3+4), Duc Hoa Ha Commune, Duc Hoa District, Long An Province. The building was designed with steel structure solutions manufactured at the WorldSteel Long An factory.

The development of the WorldSteel Group in recent years has led to the growth of the human resources apparatus, along with a need for an increase in workspaces. Following the people-centric strategy, the board of directors advocated building a large-scale headquarters, not only to expand business activities but also to create a convenient and comfortable environment that would stimulate creativity among employees.

The office building in Long An prioritizes the operations team with the goal of responding quickly to activities related to production and quality, and the needs of domestic and international clients.

At the ceremony on January 14, Nguyen Khanh Lam, founder, chairman and general director of the company, said the building was built with full functions and multi-utilities: open workspaces, green landscaping, parks, and many other relaxation areas. "WorldSteel Group Long An aims to bring all employees peace of mind and happiness in their workplace," Lam said.

In 10 years of establishment and development, WorldSteel has resonated in the industrial construction industry with many projects in industrial parks across Vietnam.

WorldSteel's prominent projects include general contractor of the Tien Giang Tongwei project, Hai Duong Tongwei of Tongwei Group, Hau Giang Sunpro Steel complex project, Tay Ninh Brotex yarn factory project Phase 3+4, the general contractor of the advanced battery factory complex project invested in by the Singapore GPPD Energy Co. in Binh Phuoc, many bidding packages in the Dung Quat-Quang Ngai Hoa Phat project.

Other key projects include the Long Son petrochemical project's H&I-8 warehouse 2 package, steel structure exports to foreign markets, especially in Southeast Asia (Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, Myanmar), Australia, and the United States.

The company has been awarded the AC472 certificate, a quality management system for official steel structure products for export to the U.S. market.

In 2019, WorldSteel's first office building was built at 55 Le Thuc Hoach, Phu Tho Hoa, Tan Phu District, Ho Chi Minh City.

WorldSteel also acts as the general contractor of a series of large industrial construction projects that are exporting steel structure projects to the international market.