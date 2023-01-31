World Wetlands Day 2023 to be observed in Vietnam with various activities

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment has issued a document, calling for response to World Wetlands Day 2023, celebrated annually on February 2.

World Wetlands Day aims to raise global awareness about the vital role of wetlands in the life of the people and its importance to the planet. This day also marks the date of the adoption of the Convention on Wetlands on February 2,1971, in the Iranian city of Ramsar.

This year’s theme is “It’s Time for Wetlands Restoration” which highlights the urgent need to prioritize wetland restoration.

With high biodiversity, wetlands in Vietnam have played an important role in the agriculture-based economy as well as socio-economic activities.

In the document, the ministry urged communication activities to promote the values and significance of wetlands, and called on people to commit to protecting and using wetlands sustainably.

The activities would be celebrations, competitions, exhibitions and drives in line with the theme of World Wetlands Day 2023, according to the document.

Decree No. 109/2003/ND-CP was the first legal document directly stipulating the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands, contributing to the effective implementation of Vietnam's commitments as a member country of the Ramsar Convention.

The Prime Minister approved Decision No. 1975/QD-TTg in November 2021 regarding the issuance of a national action plan on the conservation and sustainable use of wetlands for 2021-2030.

Vietnam expects to complete a survey of wetlands nationwide and build a database on the wetlands by 2025, and effectively control important wetlands and further promote eco-tourism by 2030.

To that end, the country will work to perfect relevant policies and legal documents, improve the efficiency of wetland management, diversify resources for the sustainable use and preservation of wetlands, step up the information work, enhance research studies and boost international cooperation in this regard.

Vietnam became a member of the Convention on Wetlands, known as the Ramsar Convention, in 1989. So far, nine wetlands in the country have been recognized as Ramsar sites – wetlands of international importance, namely Xuan Thuy National Park – an important bird sanctuary, Bau Sau Wetlands, and Seasonal Floodplains – the habitat of Siamese crocodiles, Ba Be National Park – green jade of northeastern mountains, Tram Chim National Park, Mui Ca Mau National Park – three sides bordering the sea, Con Dao National Park – first maritime Ramsar site in Vietnam, Lang Sen Wetlands Reserve, U Minh Thuong National Park, and Van Long Wetland Nature Reserve – the habitat of biggest langur community in Vietnam.