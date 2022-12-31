Winners of VTV Awards 2022 to be revealed in annual New Year Concert

The annual VTV (Vietnam Television) New Year Concert, “Hello 2023” will continue the cherished tradition of ringing in the New Year at 8 p.m. on the VTV1 channel on January 1, 2023.

This year’s event will see the participation of People’s Artists Khai Hung, Thu Ha, Trong Trinh; Meritorious Artist Xuan Bac; actors Quyen Linh, Tuan Tu, Binh An; actresses Nha Phuong, Quynh Luong, Phuong Nga; singers Thu Minh, Toc Tien, Hoang Dung, Thuy Chi, My Anh; young football players of the Hanoi football club and others.

On this occasion, the winners of the VTV Awards 2022 will be announced.

Launched by Vietnam Television (VTV) in 2014, the annual awards honor performers who had outstanding contributions in the fields of film, music, theater, and TV programs, which have received a positive response from local audiences for a year.

The organization board will present titles, including Person of the year, Impressive News in Image, Impressive singer, Impressive emcee, Impressive actress, Impressive actor, Impressive documentary film, Impressive TV series, Impressive Program of Culture, Science and Education, Program of the Year.