Winners of Kovalevskaia Awards 2022 revealed

Kovalevskaia Awards 2022 went to outstanding female scientists, including Prof. Dr. Le Minh Thang of Hanoi University of Science and Technology and a group from Hanoi University of Pharmacy.

That was announced by the Central Committee of Vietnam Women's Union.

Prof. Dr. Le Minh Thang is a lecturer in the Department of Organic and Petrochemical Technology of the Institute of Chemical Engineering at Hanoi University of Science and Technology. She has made great achievements in the research of catalysts in wastewater treatment processes for the protection of the environment and people’s health.

A group of female scientists of the faculty of Medicinal Chemistry of the Department of Pharmaceutical Chemistry and Technology under the Hanoi University of Pharmacy has studied and found more than 450 new compounds that are expected to be applied in studying, dispensing, and developing drugs to treat cancer, diabetes, and Alzheimer.

On this occasion, the Vietnam Kovalevskaya Prize Committee will hand over Kovalevskaia scholarships to three female students with excellent academic achievements of the faculty of Mathematics of the High School for Gifted Students of the University of Science - National University Hanoi, including Do Ha My, Tran Quynh Trang and Nguyen Hang Linh.

The Kovalevskaia Prize Committee was founded in 1985 and is headed by Mrs. Nguyen Thi Binh, former Vice-President of Vietnam. The award aims to honor Vietnamese female scientists who have made great contributions to the scientific field in the country. Over the past 38 years, the Kovalevskaia Prize Committee in Vietnam has selected and awarded prizes to more than 50 female scientists and 21 groups of female scientists.