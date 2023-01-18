WHO recommends preventative measures during Tet holiday

The World Health Organization (WHO) in Vietnam yesterday issued a recommendation on measures to prevent the Covid-19 epidemic during the Tet holiday ( the Lunar New Year).

WHO emphasized, along with the booster shot of the Covid-19 vaccine, people should not forget to continue to take other protective measures such as regularly washing hands with soap and water; wearing masks in crowded places and on public transport; covering one’s mouths when coughing or sneezing. Moreover, if a person was infected with the coronavirus, they should stay at home to protect others and follow the instructions of the health authorities. Along with that, the WHO also gives recommendations on the implementation of food hygiene and safety.

In related news, the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health yesterday held a Covid-19 pandemic hike drill at the field hospital No. Binh Hung, HCMC’s Binh Chanh District to get the system prepared in case of a hike of infections to be caused by a new sub-variant of the Omicron strain in the upcoming Lunar New Year festival.

Director of the HCMC Department of Health Tang Chi Thuong recommended that, although the situation of Covid-19 cases in the city is currently low and over It's estimated that 98 percent of the population must be immune to interrupt the chain of transmission, in the context of the epidemic developed complicatedly in the world, including the appearance of new variants with fast spreading speed, so people should not practice relaxed behavior to the fatal virus.

He added that during the Lunar New Year holidays, the city's Department of Health organized 45 Covid-19 vaccination sites throughout the Tet holiday.