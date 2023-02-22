WBA Asia to be held in Vietnam for the first time

The boxing fan community today was extremely excited by the news that the WBA Asian Championship Boxing Tournament with three WBA title matches will be held in Vietnam for the first time. The fan page of LEAD - the name of the tournament, has officially announced the poster of the event with the image of the two Vietnamese winners of the WBA Asian championship Truong Dinh Hoang and Le Huu Toan, who is the first Vietnamese boxer named in the world top 8 of the World Boxing Association.

Moreover, boxers from Korea and the Philippines will compete on March 25.

Before that, Truong Dinh Hoang and Le Huu Toan both successfully defended their World Boxing Association (WBA) Asia belt during The Challenger events in countries such as Thailand and the Philippines. This will be the first time these two fighters will defend their WBA Asia Championship titles in their homeland; thus, they will certainly receive enthusiastic cheers directly from home fans.

Not only that, a piece of thrilling news that Truong Dinh Hoang's opponent in this tournament will be Korea's No. 1 Boxer - Dae Hyun Beak. Three years ago, Hoang defeated an opponent from South Korea to win the belt. Thus, his fans were all very nervous about whether top Vietnamese boxer Truong Dinh Hoang could repeat this victory once again.

BORN TO LEAD tournament is the second tournament in the professional boxing series LEAD organized by Shadow Entertainment company in collaboration with Ho Chi Minh City Boxing Federation. With the goal of turning LEAD into a par with international tournaments to become a solid launch pad for the country's boxers ready to reach the world, one more potential fighter Nguyen Ngoc Hai will take part in the event with the expectation of bringing Vietnam another WBA South Asian championship belt.

The BORN TO LEAD tournament will be held at Saigon Sports Club. In addition, interested audiences can watch live via digital platforms on television and social networks.