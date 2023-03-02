Vung Tau urgently buys 50,000 liters of diesel for generating power in Con Dao

Director of Ba Ria – Vung Tau Power Corporation Nguyen Van Giap directed its sub-units to overcome the lack situation of diesel fuel triggering the risk of suspension of the An Hoi Power Plant in Con Dao District.

Related News Con Dao Island likely to face power outage due to shortage of diesel fuel

Previously, on February 28, the Con Dao Electricity Company sent an official letter to the People’s Committee of Con Dao District to report the diesel fuel storage in An Hoi Power Plant resting at only 58,000 liters. With the volume, the diesel fuel would be only enough for An Hoi power plant to operate units until 7 p.m. on March 1.

According to the Ba Ria – Vung Tau Power Corporation, the main reason leading to the fuel shortage was due to rough seas and big waves during nearly the passing week so its specialized vessels could not perform the transport mission to the island.

Amid the current situation, the Ba Ria – Vung Tau Power Corporation directed to promptly buy 50,000 liters of diesel fuel from gasoline providers in Con Dao District to store in tanks in order to make the An Hoi Power Plant operate smoothly.

On the same day, vessels carrying diesel fuel from the mainland to the island and it is expected that it will dock at the port to refuel for the power plant.

The An Hoi power plant has a total of nine turbines with a total designed capacity of about 11.8MW but its maximum capacity has reached only 8MW so far and it consumes around 25,000 liters of diesel fuel a day.