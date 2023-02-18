VRC Society calls for support to earthquake victims in Turkey, Syria

The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VRC) is calling for joint efforts in support of the people hit by the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria on February 6.

The VRC’s campaign responds to the appeal of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement, targeting people from all social strata.

As of February 17, the natural disaster killed more than 45,000, with the number of the injured expected to rise in the time ahead, making it one of the strongest earthquakes over the past nearly century.

The Vietnamese Government has sent two search and rescue teams to the earthquake sites.

The donations should be sent to the VRC’s headquarters at 82 Nguyen Du, Hanoi. Phone: 024.38263703; 024.38224030. Fax: 024.39424285. Mobile number: 0912.544.050. Email: thuy.lth@vnredcross.org.vn.

Its representative office in the southern region is also available for donations, at 201 Nguyen Thi Minh Khai, District 1, Ho Chi Minh City. Phone: 0283.8391271; Fax: 0283 8322298. Mobile number: 0913.847.027. Email: ctdpn@yahoo.com.

Apart from bank accounts, the association has opened an app named “Thien Nguyen” to serve the campaign, which will last until May 30.