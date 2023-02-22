VPA team presents earthquake relief to Turkey

The rescue team of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) presented nearly 25 tonnes of relief to Turkey on February 21 to help with the settlement of earthquake aftermath.

The aid, including packed rations, rice, milk, medical supplies, and many other essentials, was handed over at the Hatay stadium in Antakya city, the capital of Hatay province.

Speaking at the presentation, Maj. Gen. Pham Van Ty, Deputy Chief of the Standing Office of the National Committee for Incident and Natural Disaster Response, Search and Rescue and Deputy Director of the Rescue Department at the VPA’s General Staff, and head of the team, said the relief demonstrates the sympathies from the Vietnamese people and Ministry of National Defence to the Turkish people over the huge human and property losses they are suffering from.

He also expressed his hope that Turkey can manage to address earthquake consequences soon.

On behalf of Turkish authorities, Ambassador Hakan Cakil, a representative of the Turkish Foreign Ministry in Hatay province, appreciated the VPA’s assistance and said the practical support will help Turkish people surmount difficulties and losses.

In particular, the medical supplies they donated will be quickly transported to local hospitals and health centers to serve the delivery of emergency aid and treatment to patients, he noted.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency on February 21, Vietnamese Ambassador to Turkey Do Son Hai said search and rescue operations by the teams of the Vietnamese ministries of public security and national defense have received high evaluation from local administrations and people, international rescue teams, as well as Vietnamese people.

They performed tasks in Adiyaman and Hatay provinces, about 500km from each other and among the localities hit hardest by the earthquake. This was a challenging environment, so the teams’ successes became even more meaningful, he went on.

Highlighting the diplomatic significance of the teams’ engagement in search and rescue efforts, Hai said this was the first time Vietnam had sent rescue teams to a humanitarian mission in such a faraway place, helping implement the Party and State’s policy that Vietnam is a responsible member of the international community.

Besides, it also showed that Vietnam is able to fulfill the responsibilities that the international community entrusts to the country despite difficulties and even risks of loss, the diplomat went on, adding that the two teams’ performance also extends a message that Vietnam is not only a responsible member of the international community but also capable of carrying out those responsibilities at its best.