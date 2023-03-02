Vo Van Thuong holds State President of Vietnam

The National Assembly this morning passed a resolution to elect Standing Member of the Communist Party's Secretariat Vo Van Thuong as the State President of Vietnam for the tenure of 2021-2026.

Based on the Presidential election result, Mr. Thuong was elected with 98.38 percent of the votes.

As of 10 a.m. on Thursday, Chairman of the National Assembly of Vietnam Vuong Dinh Hue invited the new President to take the oath.

At the formal ceremony, the newly-elected State President promised to be absolutely loyal to the Fatherland, the people and the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, and make his best efforts to fulfill tasks assigned by the Party, State and the people.

After the oath ceremony, National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue was on behalf of the National Assembly to recognize the oath of State President Vo Van Thuong.

Year of birth: 1970 Native place: Mang Thit District, Vinh Long Province Ethnic group: Kinh Year of Party admission: 1993 Academic degree: Master of Philosophy, advanced political theory Member of the Politburo: 12th, 13th tenures Secretary of the Party Central Committee: 12th, 13th tenures Standing Member of Party Central Committee’s Secretariat: 13th tenure Member of the Party Central Committee, 10th (alternative member), 11th, 12th, 13th tenures Head of the CPV’s Commission for Education and Popularization: 12th tenure Deputy of the National Assembly: 12th, 14th and 15th tenures

Summarizing information of newly elected President Vo Van Thuong's works

* 1992-1993: Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Communist Youth Union of the General University of Ho Chi Minh City, Member of the Central Executive Committee of the Vietnam Student Association.

* 1993-2004: Officer of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union; Deputy Head and Head of the City Youth Union; Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Standing Committee, Deputy Secretary and Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Youth Union; Vice Chairman and Head of the Ho Chi Minh City Students' Association; Chairman of Vietnam Youth Federation; Member of the Executive Committee, Member of the Standing Committee of the Central Committee of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union; Member of the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee (from October 2003).

* From November 2004 to October 2006: Member of the Executive Committee of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of District 12, Ho Chi Minh City; alternate member of the Party Central Committee (April of 2006).

* From October 2006 to December 2010: Standing Secretary of the HCMC Communist Youth Union, First Secretary of the HCMC Communist Youth Union Central Committee (from January 2007), Chairman of the Vietnam Youth Union, Chairman of National Committee on Youth and Deputy of the 12th National Assembly.

* From January 2011 to April 2014: Member of the Party Central Committee (PCC), Secretary of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee (from August 2011).

* From April 2014 to January 2016: Member of the Party Central Committee, Standing Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee.

* From February 2016 to January 2021: Politburo member, Secretary of the CPV's Party Central Committee, Head of the PCC Commission for Education and Popularization; members of the Central Steering Committee for Anti-Corruption; in charge of Central Council for the Theory and Criticism of Literature and the Arts; Head of the Central Steering Committee for the Party's ideological foundation for fighting against wrong, hostile viewpoints; Deputy of the 15th National Assembly (July 2016).

* From 2-2021 to now: Politburo member, Permanent Secretary of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and Deputy Head of the Central Steering Committee for Anti-corruption (March 2021).

* June 2021: Deputy of the 15th National Assembly and a National Assembly deputy of Da Nang City.