VND7.4 trillion earmarked for rail infrastructure development this year

Of the five of these, using State capital for the middle-term public investment plan for 2021-2025, three with a total valued at more than VND3.1 trillion involved the Hanoi-Vinh, Vinh-Nha Trang, and Nha Trang-Sai Gon sections of the North-South railway. The upgrade of these sections, which are about 1,725km long in total, is scheduled to be completed in 2025.

Meanwhile, two others will work to repair the northern rail station with some VND476 billion and to upgrade the Duong rail bridge with nearly VND1.85 trillion.

The last of the six is for the upgrade of the Khe Net mountain pass with a value of over VND2 trillion partly sourced from official development assistance by the Republic of Korea via its Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF).