VND13,000 billion invested in construction of Ben Tre Province’s coastal road

Ben Tre Province plans to kick off construction of a 53-km section of the southern coastal line running through provinces in the 2023-2025 period, Director of the provincial Transport Department Cao Minh Duc said on February 20.

The project will be divided into two phases. Construction of a two-lane road and 13 bridges will be carried out from now until 2025 with a total capital of VND13,000 billion (US$545.7 million).

The section running along three rivers of Tien, Ham Luong and Co Chien will connect Ben Tre with Tien Giang and Tra Vinh provinces. The road will start at the provincial street 877B in Phu Dong Commune, Tien Giang Province’s Tan Phu Dong District, and end at Thanh Phu Bridge in Long Hoa Commune, Tra Vinh Province’s Chau Thanh District.

After 2025, the province will continue to implement a road expansion project worth more than VND15,000 billion.

Ben Tre’s section is part of the 740-kilometer coastal line running through Mekong Delta provinces of Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Tra Vinh, Soc Trang, Bac Lieu, Ca Mau and Kien Giang. The coastal road project aims to reduce congestion on National Highways 1A and 50.