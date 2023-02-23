VNAT invites votes for Vietnam in 2023 World Travel Awards

The Vietnam National Administration of Tourism (VNAT) is calling for votes for the country in the 2023 World Travel Awards, which turn 30 this year.

The voting, at www.worldtravelawards.com, for the Asian and Oceania regions has been opened and will last through July 23, the VNAT said on February 22.

Among the 13 categories Vietnam has been nominated for, the VNAT is a nominee for Asia’s Leading Tourist Board title.

The country is also nominated for the awards of Asia’s Leading Heritage Destination, Asia’s Leading Nature Destination, Asia’s Leading Cultural Destination, Asia’s Leading Beach Destination, Asia’s Leading Sustainable Tourism Destination, and Asia’s Leading Youth Travel Destination.

Besides, Ho Chi Minh City has its name in the list of nominees for Asia’s Leading Business Travel Destination award, the Hanoi Department of Tourism and the HCM City Department of Tourism for Asia’s Leading City Tourist Board, and Hanoi for Asia’s Leading City Break Destination.

Hoi An of Quang Nam province and Hue of Thua Thien - Hue province are candidates for Asia’s Leading Cultural City Destination title.

Meanwhile, Ha Giang province is among the nominees for Asia’s Leading Emerging Tourism Destination award, and Moc Chau of Son La province for Asia’s Leading Regional Nature Destination.

The VNAT said votes from the community and travellers will create a chance for Vietnam’s tourism to continue to be honoured at the World Travel Awards, dubbed “the Oscars of tourism”, and further popularise the country as a hospitable destination for visitors from far and wide.

Over the last five years, Vietnam has been honoured as Asia’s Leading Heritage Destination thrice and Asia’s Leading Destination four times. The VNAT was voted Asia’s Leading Tourist Board thrice. The country has also won many other titles in the annual awards.

In 2022, Vietnam won 16 awards in global categories and 48 others in Asian categories.