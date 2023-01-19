VN-Index wraps Year of Tiger at 1,108.08 points

Unexpectedly increased demand pulled the VN-Index to reach 1,108.08 points in the last trading session in the Year of the Tiger on January 19.

Vietnam's stock market in the trading session on January 19 (the 28th day of the last month in the lunar calendar) continued to gain by nearly 10 points due to a strong increase in demand, with a contribution by foreign investors when they continued to net buy VND835 billion in the whole market. The stocks which were bought the most on the HoSE were SSI with VND121.4 billion, VIC with VND73 billion, CTG with VND70.9 billion, VND with VND65.6 billion, and VCB with VND62.5 billion.

Large-cap stocks, including many banking stocks, helped to pull the VN-Index up in the last trading session of the Year of the Tiger. Specifically, VCB soared by 3.33 percent, BID went up 1.88 percent, MSN advanced 2.1 percent, VIC edged up 1.23 percent, and ACB climbed by 1.96 percent.

The VN-Index rallied 9.8 points, or 0.89 percent, to close at 1,108.08 points, with 294 gainers, 119 losers, and 60 unchanged stocks. Closing the session on the Hanoi Stock Exchange, the HNX-Index also escalated 2.14 points, or 0.98 percent, to 219.87 points, with 120 gainers, 55 losers, and 54 unchanged stocks.

Market liquidity remained relatively stable, with the total trading value on the two official exchanges at more than VND12.75 trillion.