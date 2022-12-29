VN increases 7 positions in government AI readiness index 2022

Standing at the 55 th place in the worldwide government AI readiness index and 6 th in the ASEAN one, VN’s average point of 53.96 surpasses the world’s average of 44.61.



This is one impressive result reported at yesterday’s meeting held by the Science and Technology Ministry (MoST) in Hanoi to introduce scientific-technological missions for the following year. Accordingly, this result has just been published in the report ‘Government AI Readiness Index 2022’ by Oxford Insights of the UK.

In 2022, the restructuring of national scientific-technological programs being carried out in the 2021-2025 period with an orientation to 2030 has been implemented, mostly focusing on basic research, prioritized technologies, value chain building for key products in different fields.

MoST has run an effective mechanism to manage missions in order to quickly handle problems and simplify procedures when conducting these missions. Newly imposed policies and legal documents regarding science-technology and innovation have contributed to strengthening the establishment, protection, and exploitation of intellectual properties; accelerating the import of second-hand equipment and manufacturing chains; attracting and developing professional human resources; improving the operation performance, autonomy, and accountability of public scientific-technological organizations.



Vietnam is ranked at the 54th place in the Global Entrepreneurship Ecosystem, a rise of 5 positions compared to last year, with four technological unicorns of VNG, VNPAY, Momo, and Sky Mavis. Thanks to this, the status of the country in the golden startup triangle of ASEAN has been stable.

The Techfest model has been spread nationwide, and many local supporting networks for startups have been introduced this year, which signals a strong determination of the country since its first time hosting the Innovative Startup Day.

In the Global Innovation Index, Vietnam has always achieved a high result for 12 consecutive years as a result of effective resource allocation for innovation and creativity in the country.

Particularly, in 2022, MoST chaired and cooperated with World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) and related agencies to develop the Public Sector Innovation Index (PII) to be piloted in 20 localities. This Index is expected to become a useful tool for each province/city to identify its own strengths, weaknesses, potentials, and necessary conditions for socio-economic growth based on science-technology and innovation.



In the meeting, Minister of Science and Technology Huynh Thanh Dat informed that in 2023, his Ministry is going to concentrate on implementing key missions of perfecting the current mechanism and policies related to science-technology and innovation; synchronously launching the Strategy on science-technology and innovation development until 2030, approved by the Prime Minister; arranging public scientific-technological organizations in accordance with the Planning for scientific-technological organizations; proposing the application of the spin-off business model for research institutes, universities, and technological enterprises.

Simultaneously, MoST is planning to foster research result commercialization, the development of intermediary organizations for the science-technology market, cooperation with strategic partners, developed nations as to science-technology and innovation, intellectual property protection, state management on quality measurement standards and product traceability.

Finally, MoST is going to accelerate the creation of an electronic government and then a digital government, alongside with administrative reform, improvement of investment environments, and support for citizens as well as businesses.