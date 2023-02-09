VN boosting AI product development to serve community needs

AI has lately been proved useful in various aspects of life, and experts forecast that the domestic demand for AI applications is higher than ever.



The most potential AI application in Vietnam now and in the near future is voice assistant software, which is predicted to be popular in the 2025-2030 period. Many domestic technological companies, therefore, are joining the race to develop such useful applications.

At the end of December 2022, VinBigData JSC. (member of Vingroup) introduced Vinbase – its multi-cognitive AI platform to help Vietnamese businesses implement AI and Big Data solutions in their trading activities. Vinbase has two purchase options of either core technology for further customization or end-product for immediate use.

Another promising product is Kiki – a voice assistant tailor-made by Zalo AI for the Vietnamese. It has 200,000 downloads and can be installed on an automobile.

Yet another one is AI Open Platform by Viettel to offer AI-related technologies for the effective, optimized automatic operation of businesses like Vietnamese Speech Processing, Vietnamese Natural Language Processing, Computer Vision. At present, AI Open Platform is free for both individuals and enterprises, organizations until the final version is commercialized.

Technology Director of Zalo Nguyen Minh Tu commented that in the near future, like other countries in the world, Vietnam is going to increase the use of AI to boost work performance and serve the public’s demands in daily activities.

For instance, Vinbase with the component Vivi – a virtual assistant – has been integrated on VinFast electric cars VF e34 and VF8 to form what is called a ‘smart electric automobile’ in Vietnam. In the financial field, virtual assistant AI Bot has been exploited by Asia Commercial Bank since October 2022 to provide customers with necessary information such as promotion programs, loan and deposit procedures.

Director Tu stressed that the international AI race is harsher than ever, and Vietnam should be well-prepared by taking advantage of its technological potentials to avoid being left behind.

Aware of that, at the beginning of this February, FPT Software announced its VND2 trillion investment (US$84.7 million) in building an AI center in Quy Nhon City of Binh Dinh Province. The center will accommodate a research and development section especially for AI technology, a place to make supporting products and develop software pieces.

Obviously, with the wild use of ChatGPT lately, AI technology has gradually been welcomed by the public in various aspects of life, from work to entertainment and learning. This could become a valuable chance for domestic technological businesses to obtain knowledge, gain more experience, and bloom beautifully in the future.