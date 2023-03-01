Viral respiratory viruses culprit of illness among students of schools in HCMC

Pediatric experts said that viral respiratory viruses are the culprit of illness amongst schoolchildren in Binh Thanh District, HCMC. These respiratory viruses are common in children.

The HCMC Department of Health of Ho Chi Minh City said that there have been an unusually high number of students at Le Van Tam Secondary School and Lam Son Secondary School in Binh Thanh District who took leave from their schools because they were not feeling well.

Most of these cases are mild so they don’t need immediate hospitalization.

The Ho Chi Minh City Center for Disease Control (HCDC) coordinated with the Medical Center of Binh Thanh District to conduct an investigation of their illness at schools.

Accordingly, the working group recorded a high number of students who were absent due to illness and those who went to the health rooms of these two schools for examination as they experienced fever and fatigue. The number of ill schoolchildren increased dramatically on February 22, 23 and 24; accounting for 11 percent of the total number of ill students in both schools.

These students suffered from sore throat, fever, fatigue, headache, and dizziness while about 10-15 percent of them had diarrhea, nausea, and vomiting. Medical workers in a medical center in Ward 2 and Ward 26 in Binh Thanh District immediately took random samples from 18 cases to do a quick test for SARS-CoV-2; however, all results were negative for Covid-19.

Besides, the two schools are provided meals by one catering company; so the medical center has coordinated with the Food Safety Management Authority of Ho Chi Minh City (FSMA) to check the food and drinking water supplier, noting that they have followed the correct procedures, ensuring safety and hygiene safety.

The Department of Health has directed experienced pediatricians led by Dr. Truong Huu Khanh to provide medical examinations and diagnoses.

After examination, pediatric experts determined that the cause of illness in these students was most likely respiratory viruses which are common in children. This disease is caused by viral agents such as rhinovirus, adenovirus, and coronavirus.

Moreover, some students took sick leave because their parents were too worried - this is crowd psychology. Medical workers recommended students wash their hands regularly, eat and drink clean, and wear masks when they are sick to prevent the spreading of infectious diseases in schools. The Binh Thanh District Medical Center was asked to continue monitoring the situation at the two schools in the following days to promptly take appropriate action.