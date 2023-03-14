Violators in food safety to be publicized

The Central Inter-agency Steering Committee on Food Safety yesterday issued a plan to implement the Action Month for Food Safety 2023 with the theme ‘Ensuring security and food safety’ from April 15 to May 15.

During the Action Month for Food Safety, the Central Inter-agency Steering Committee on Food Safety assigned the ministries of Health, Agriculture and Rural Development and Industry and Trade to coordinate with relevant ministries and agencies to organize six interdisciplinary inspection teams to conduct unscheduled inspections in 12 provinces and cities such as Lam Dong, Dak Nong, Binh Dinh, Quang Ngai, An Giang, Dong Thap, Hanoi, Hai Duong, Binh Duong, Ba Ria - Vung Tau, Can Tho and Hau Giang.

Health inspectors will conduct random and unannounced inspections to check whether facilities follow safe food practices. If inspectors detect food establishments fail to meet the food safety regulations, they will issue warnings and publicize the names of these facilities to deter people from breaching the law.