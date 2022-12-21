VinFuture Prize 2022 honors four scientific works

VinFuture Prize 2022 awards ceremony under the theme of “Reviving and Reshaping” was held at Hanoi Opera House last night.

The ceremony was attended by Chairman of the National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue, Head of Central Propaganda and Education Department Nguyen Trong Nghia, leaders of departments and ministries, representatives of embassies, international organizations and outstanding scientists in the world.

The grand prize worth US$3 million was awarded to five scientists comprising Sir Timothy John Berners-Lee, Dr. Vinton Gray Cerf, Dr. Emmanuel Desurvire, Dr. Robert Elliot Kahn and Professor Sir David Neil Payne, with their breakthrough scientific and technological inventions in connecting global network technology that has already contributed to bringing the betterment for people.

The special prize for “Female Innovators” was granted to Professor Pamela Christine Ronald (the United States) for her work on the Sub1A gene to create conditions for the development of submergence tolerant rice varieties. This is an important research which not only helps provide food assistance for hundreds of millions of people but also brings a sustainable solution for places under the huge impact of climate change around the world.

The special prize for scientists from developing countries belonged to Professor Thalappil Pradeep (India) for his work on an affordable technology for rapid removal of arsenic from drinking water which contributes to bringing clean water to hundreds of millions of people in areas with polluted water sources in India and the world.

As for the special prize for researchers in new scientific and technological fields, Dr. Demis Hassabis (the United Kingdom) and Dr. John Jumper (the United States) were honored with AlphaFold 2, a protein structure prediction method determining the structure of proteins with accuracy comparable to laboratory experiments. This work has created breakthrough developments in biomedical, medical and agricultural fields.

Right after the awards ceremony of VinFuture 2022, the third season of VinFuture 2023 was launched with the theme of “Resilient and Revolutionary”. The VinFuture Prize 2023 will officially call for nominations starting at 2 p.m. on January 9 until 2 p.m. on May 15, 2023.

Some photos at the VinFuture Prize 2022 awards ceremony: