VIFA EXPO 2023 expected to promote Vietnam's wood industry

The 14th Vietnam International Furniture and Home Accessories Fair in 2023 (VIFA EXPO 2023), will be the biggest trade promotion event of Vietnam's wood industry.

The expo organized by Lien Minh Wood Handicraft Company is expected to take place at the beginning of the new year. It is hoped to be a push for domestic wood industry enterprises to promote exports and approach new customers.

According to Lien Minh Wood Handicraft Company, VIFA EXPO 2023 will take place in March when leading international furniture fairs in Southeast Asia and Asia will be organized. This will facilitate international customers' visit and transactions at the fairs.

The series of regional fairs starts from Malaysian International Furniture Fair on March 1, 2023; Asian International Furniture Fair in Malaysia on March 7, 2023; International Furniture and Fine Art Export Fair in 2023 in Vietnam on March 8-11, 2023; Indonesia International Furniture Expo 2023 on March 9-12, 2023; Philippine International Furniture Show on March 9-11, 2023; China International Furniture Fair on March 18-21, 2023 and March 28-31, 2023, and International Famous Furniture Fair in China on March 15, 2023.

The VIFA EXPO in March 2023 has attracted more than 600 businesses to participate with nearly 2,400 registered booths on a total area of 44,000 square meters. The event saw the participation of large enterprises such as Kettle Interiors Asia, Woodnet, Livax Vietnam, MFC Group (UK), Eurofar International B.V, Eurowood Vietnam, Nixxin - Fukui Vietnam Furniture Allingham Holdings, Living Ikon Home, Square Home Vietnam, Koda Saigon, 2-Connect , Tien Trien Vietnam, GOMO, Casarredo, Santana Furniture, MV Investment and hundreds of other Vietnamese and foreign enterprises.

The organizing committee of VIFA EXPO 2023 will organize business matching sessions during the fair. In addition, the Organizing Committee will also organize tours to visit the wood processing factories in the southern provinces of Binh Duong, Dong Nai, Long An and Ho Chi Minh City, with the aim of increasing understanding and trustworthiness between the two parties to accelerate the placing of orders.

According to a leader of the Timber Association in the Southern Province of Binh Duong whose wood export turnover accounts for nearly 50 percent of the country's total revenue, the annual fair has become an important promotion channel between businesses and customers in the country as well as in the world; thus, most large enterprises all agreed to participate in it. This year, businesses in most fields have been facing difficulties; hence, the business community hopefully finds order in the context that consumer demand in the world has not returned to normal.

