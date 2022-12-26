Vietnam’s textile, garment exports to Indonesia increasing: TexPro

Vietnam’s textile and garment export turnover to Indonesia reached US$10.057 million in September 2022, more than four times that of the previous month.

According to the market analysis tool TexPro of the US website Fiber2Fashion, the figure was $2.354 million in August, $5.257 million in July, $3.801 million in June, $1.232 million in May and $2.719 million in April.

The increasing trend was recorded in the third quarter of 2022 when the figure neared $17.7 million , up from $7.753 million in the second quarter, and $15.972 million in the first quarter.

Last year, the figure was $13.308 million in the fourth quarter, $51 million in the third quarter, and $12 million in the second quarter.

Indonesia's garment and textile imports from Vietnam reached $53.543 million in 2021 and $41.611 million in 2020.

For the last few years, Indonesia has been a net importer of clothing products from Vietnam.