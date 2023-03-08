Vietnam's seafood trading center to be established in China

Mr. To Van Quang from Dong Dang Industrial Investment Company in China’s Guangxi also said that the company is currently promoting the establishment of a seafood trading center in Fangchenggang City.

This morning, in Hanoi, the Executive Team of the Forum on Connecting Agricultural Products 970 under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development held a forum to promote trade in agricultural and fishery products between Vietnam and China.

This forum was held to discuss the import and export situation of agricultural products, seafood, food and trade needs between Vietnam and China. Moreover, forum participants talked about solutions for obstacles in the export of agricultural products, seafood and food to the Chinese market in the near future.

Mr. To Van Quang, who is also Vice Chairman of the Vietnam - China Business Association in China’s Guangxi, said that the company will buy up to 35,000 tons of durian including 15,000 tons from Vietnam and about 120,000 tons of purple sweet potatoes, basa fish, cobia and other seafood in 2023.

Therefore, Mr. Quang wanted to know more about Vietnamese suppliers of agricultural products and connect with Vietnamese suppliers.

Meanwhile, a representative from Dong Thai Import-Export Company in China’s Dong Hung City suggested that the authorities of the two countries should soon complete the legal customs formalities and procedures for the official import of Vietnamese jellyfish products into China.

Mr. To Van Quang disclosed that the company’s promoting the establishment of the Vietnam seafood trading center in Fangchenggang City with help from large state-owned enterprises in China and Vietnam’s competent authorities.

Moreover, the city government of Fangchenggang City has started the first phase of construction of seafood cold storage with an area of 600 acres, the capacity to store 200,000 tons of seafood. Later, the cold storage will be expanded to an area of 1,000 acres in the second phase, which can store 600,000 tons of seafood.

In the near future, Vietnamese seafood can be sold in the Chinese market in large quantities. It is expected that buyers and sellers can directly meet and transact at the Vietnam seafood trading center in Fangchenggang City.

At the forum, Deputy General Secretary of the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) Nguyen Hoai Nam said that China has lately risen to become the second largest seafood import market of Vietnam after the United States.

In particular, Guangxi is the third locality in China in terms of import volume of Vietnamese seafood, after Guangdong and Zhanjiang. In 2022, Vietnam's seafood imports into Guangxi will reach 28,400 tons. Vietnam is the number one source of seafood for Guangxi, accounting for 69 percent of the province's volume and 75 percent of its value.

Seeing the enormous potential of the two countries' trade, the representative of VASEP suggested that Vietnam and China need to strengthen trade promotion to connect businesses promoting seafood import and export.

Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Tran Thanh Nam asked leaders of the Quang Ninh Provincial People's Committee and relevant Chinese agencies to create favorable conditions for businesses in the two countries.

Along with that, Quang Ninh province needs to direct Mong Cai City to coordinate with responsible agencies of Guangxi Province to organize another trade promotion forum as soon as possible so that businesses of the two countries can meet directly with each other.

The Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development also suggested that exporters voiced their opinions of bottlenecks to the Department of Quality, Processing and Market for Agricultural Products. The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development will work with authorities in Guangxi Province to remove bottlenecks in the coming time.