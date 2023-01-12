Vietnam’s position rises in Government AI Readiness Index 2022

Accordingly, in this evaluation, Vietnam has an average grade of 53.96, compared to 51.82 in 2021. It has surpassed the international average of 44.61.
Vietnam has a great potential for the development of technology thanks to its young population that possess high-level digital skills. They can easily welcome and adapt to cutting edge digital solutions implemented in the country.
Government AI Readiness Index 2022 is a report done in 181 nations. It evaluates the ability of a government to exploit AI applications to operate and offer services to its citizens.