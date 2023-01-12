SGGP Online SGGP Thể Thao SGGP Đầu tư Tài chính 中文版 SGGP Epaper

Science/technology

Vietnam’s position rises in Government AI Readiness Index 2022

SGGP
Oxford Insights from the UK has formally announced its Government AI Readiness Index 2022, where Vietnam enjoys a 7-position increase to the 55 th place globally and 6th in ASEAN.
Vietnam’s position rises in Government AI Readiness Index 2022 ảnh 1


Accordingly, in this evaluation, Vietnam has an average grade of 53.96, compared to 51.82 in 2021. It has surpassed the international average of 44.61.

Vietnam has a great potential for the development of technology thanks to its young population that possess high-level digital skills. They can easily welcome and adapt to cutting edge digital solutions implemented in the country.

Government AI Readiness Index 2022 is a report done in 181 nations. It evaluates the ability of a government to exploit AI applications to operate and offer services to its citizens.

By Binh Lam – Translated by Vien Hong

Tags

Vietnam’s position ranking rise Government AI Readiness Index 2022 Oxford Insights the UK AI implementation

Other news