Vietnam’s export rice price increases highly

According to the Vietnam Food Association, Vietnam's export rice prices have risen sharply recently. The price of Vietnam's five-percent broken rice currently stands at US$453 per ton, an increase of $25 per ton compared to October.

This is the third increase in the price of Vietnamese rice in 2022.

According to the Vietnam Food Association, Vietnam's export rice prices have risen sharply recently. The price of Vietnam's five-percent broken rice currently stands at US$453 per ton, an increase of $25 per ton compared to October. This is the third increase in the price of Vietnamese rice in 2022.

At this price, Vietnam's five-percent broken rice is higher than the export rice price of Thailand, Pakistan, and India by $5-50 per ton.

In 2022, Vietnam's rice exports are forecast to exceed 7 million tons. Currently, in the first 11 months of 2022, Vietnam's rice exports have reached over 6.67 million tons, equivalent to more than $3.23 billion, with an average export price of $484.9 per ton.