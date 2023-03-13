Vietnam’s bobsled team wins medal at Asian Championships

Tran Thi Doan Trang bagged a bronze medal for Vietnam in the women’s monobob event at the Asian Championships held by the International Bobsleigh & Skeleton Federation (IBSF) in PyeongChang, the Republic of Korea (RoK) on March 12.

Nguyen Van Khanh came forth in the women’s skeleton event with a two-run total of 1 minute and 54.38 seconds.

Meanwhile, in two-man bobsleigh event, The Vietnamese team ranked forth with a two-run total of 1 minute and 47.7 seconds.

Vietnam’s bobsled team left the country for training at the Olympic Pyeongchang Complex in the RoK in late 2020 for the Winter Olympics dream.

The training “New Horizon Sliding Champions” programme developed by the PyeongChang 2018 aims at helping athletes from non-winter sports countries to develop skills and train in sliding sports in order to secure a place at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The team consists of six individuals and athletes who have achieved outstanding results in several sports.