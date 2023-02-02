Vietnamese university up 97 places in Webometrics ranking

Vietnam National University (VNU) - Hanoi climbed 97 places to rank 661st in the latest Webometrics Ranking of World Universities in 2023, which was announced on February 1 by the Cybermetrics Lab, a member of the Spanish National Research Lab.

The university also remains the No.1 among the top 10 Vietnamese establishments named in the list. Others include Ton Duc Thang University, Duy Tan University, Nguyen Tat Thanh University, Hanoi University of Science and Technology, Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology, University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City, Industrial University of Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang University and Can Tho University.

Since 2004, the Webometrics Ranking is published twice a year, covering more than 31,000 higher education institutions worldwide.

It is a ranking chart to assess the digitalization capacity and impact, academic resources of higher education institutions based on indicators of volume of the website content (presence), the extent of website system and online information’s impact (impact/visibility), openness on academic resources on Google Scholar (openness), and scientific citation index on Scopus database system (excellence) of a higher education institution.