Vietnamese students conquer intellectual heights

In 2022, the Ministry of Education and Training sent seven delegations of excellent Vietnamese students with 38 turns of students to participate in the regional and international Olympiad competitions. All students participating in the competitions got prizes, including 13 gold medals, 12 silver medals, eight bronze medals, and five consolation prizes. Vietnamese delegations continued to be in the top ten countries with the highest results, with many students achieving high scores. Especially, at the 63rd International Mathematical Olympiad (IMO) in 2022 held in Norway, Vietnam ranked 4th out of 104 participants. In this competition, Ngo Quy Dang, a student at the High School for Gifted Students, Hanoi University of Science, got a perfect score of 42/42.

“I have always dreamed of becoming a member of the International Mathematical Olympiad team and trying my hand at the international arena someday. That dream has come true,” Dang confided.

From his practical experience, Ngo Quy Dang expressed his belief that talent dedication of the young generation is an inner strength and an important resource for the country's development. However, neither ability nor talent comes naturally. Students need to have aspirations and ambitions and live honestly and responsibly. "Only then, we - the young people in the Fourth Industrial Revolution era - will not only achieve success for ourselves but also contribute value to the community, helping to build the nation's history," Dang said.

In 2022, besides impressive achievements at international Olympiad competitions, Vietnamese students also made a strong impression at the Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair (ISEF) 2022 held in the United States. Vietnam had seven projects participating in the competition, and two projects won special prizes awarded by science and technology organizations and businesses. The project "Research on consumption behavior with environmental protection responsibility of young people " by Pham Nguyen Quang Huy and Pham Nguyen Gia Bao, students of Phan Huy Chu High School in Dong Da Street in Hanoi, was awarded a scholarship of up to US$33,000 per year. The project "Mobile blood bank" by Tran Phong and Tran My Chi, 11th graders at Lao Cai High School for Gifted Students, won a prize worth $2,000.

The "Mobile Blood Bank" project was highly appreciated for its creativity and humanity. Tran My Chi said that many patients died because there was no timely blood supply. From the above situation, the team developed the Mobile Blood Bank application running on the Android operating system, with the desire to use technology to help support accurate search and connection from hospitals and the Red Cross to the nearest suitable blood donors. Before participating in the international arena, the project won first prize at the national science and technology competition for high school students in the 2021-2022 school year. For the 11th graders, it was a meaningful project that showed their intelligence.

According to the Ministry of Education and Training, the impressive results of Vietnamese students when conquering the world's intellectual peaks have had a widely-spread impact, creating motivation to teachers, students, and society to strive to realize the goal of improving people's knowledge, training human resources, and fostering talents for the country.