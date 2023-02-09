Vietnamese, Singaporean PMs hold talks in Singapore

Prrime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, now on an official visit to Singapore, held talks with his host counterpart Lee Hsien Loong following an official welcome ceremony chaired by the latter on February 9.

Speaking at the talks, PM Lee affirmed that the visit will create a strong impetus for the fine strategic partnership between the two countries and is an important opening event for the activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic relations and the 10th anniversary of the partnership this year.

Congratulating Vietnam on its effective socio-economic recovery and development post Covid-19, he stressed Singapore always treasures and hopes to further strengthen its strategic partnership with Vietnam.

The two PMs spoke highly of the positive developments of the bilateral relations in both bilateral and multilateral aspects.

Singapore leads the ASEAN and ranks second in the world in terms of investment in Vietnam with 3,095 projects totalling US$70.8 billion, accounting for 22.9 percent of the total foreign capital attracted by Vietnam. The Vietnam - Singapore Industrial Parks (VSIP) are maintaining effective operation, and have been a symbol of success in investment cooperation.

The two leaders agreed to intensify political trust; maintain exchanges and contacts at all levels and through all channels; promote economic cooperation; effectively implement cooperation agreements, including the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on the establishment of the Vietnam - Singapore partnership on digital economy and green economy signed on this occasion; and create favourable conditions for the implementation of cooperation in new and potential fields such as digital, green and circular economies, innovation, clean energy, and climate change response.

They also reached consensus on stepping up cooperation in defence-security, tourism, and people-to-people exchanges.

PM Chinh proposed Singapore consider the possibility of signing a labour cooperation agreement between the two countries; increase the import of agricultural and aquatic products, and garment and textiles from Vietnam; and facilitate the selling of Vietnamese goods in the distribution system in Singapore.

With a stable political system and an increasingly improved investment environment, Vietnam welcomes and creates favourable conditions for Singaporean businesses to expand their investment in the country, especially in digital transformation, green energy, science and technology, and innovation, Chinh added.

The Singaporean leader thanked Vietnam for approving the investment of VSIP Nghe An II, and showed support for his Vietnamese counterpart's proposal on opening more parks. He also emphasised his backing for collaboration in clean energy, and electricity connection, transmission and electricity trading.

Meanwhile, the Vietnamese leader asked Singapore to increase support for Vietnam to develop and improve the quality of human resources, and carry out the Vocational Education Development Strategy in the 2021-2030 period.

On this occasion, he proposed the Singaporean Government continue to create favourable conditions for the Vietnamese community in the country, and cement the bilateral relations on the basis of cultural and people-to-people exchanges.

Regarding regional and international issues, the two leaders agreed to strengthen cooperation, maintain solidarity and unity, and promote ASEAN centrality, especially in strategic issues such as peace and stability in the East Sea and the region.

Chinh invited his Singaporean counterpart to pay an official visit to Vietnam in 2023. The latter accepted the invitation.

After the talks, the two PMs witnessed the signing and hand-over of cooperation documents, including the MoU on the establishment of the Vietnam - Singapore partnership on digital economy and green economy; another on a cooperation plan in economics and trade between the two Ministries of Industry and Trade; the one on youth cooperation between the National Committee on Youth of Vietnam and the National Youth Council of Singapore; and an MoU on maritime cooperation between the Vietnam Maritime Administration and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.