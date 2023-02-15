Vietnamese rescuers find more earthquake victims in Turkey

After three turns approaching and surveying the earthquake scene in Hatay, the rescue forces of the Vietnam People's Army found three positions having Turkey's earthquake victims last night.

According to information from the Ministry of National Defense, the Reconnaissance Team No.1 under the engineering force of the Vietnam People's Army along with a local rescue team pulled a body out from the debris.

The remaining two positions were handed over to the local unit. After that, the Vietnamese army rescue team continued to search and survey the areas where Vietnamese servicemen are assigned to perform humanitarian assistance and disaster relief in quake-hit Haci Omet, Alpaget District, Hatay Province. This is one of the provinces worst hit by the earthquake in Turkey.

Under the direction of Major General Pham Van Ty, Deputy Director of the Search and Rescue Agency under the General Staff of the Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Chief of the Standing Office of the National Committee for Incident, Disaster Response and Search and Rescue, the Vietnamese rescuers are doing their tasks at the scene.

Some photos and a video of Vietnamese and local rescuers pulling a body out from the debris.