The 36th International Theater Institute ITI World Congress in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on February 21 will raise the curtain up with a Vietnamese puppetry performance, entitled “Mo Rong” (Dream of Dragon), by Director Le Quy Duong, according to the Vietnam Association of State Artists.

The performance is made at the invitation of the ITU/UNESCO, said People’s Artist Nguyen Tien Dung, Director of the Vietnam National Puppetry Theatre.

This is the only performance representing the Asia-Pacific region at the opening ceremony, along with others from Europe, Africa, Latin America, Oceania and the Middle East.

Duong said the performance is a combination and sublimation of the traditional drum in the Cheo (Vietnamese traditional opera), with unique foot puppetry, creating a performance imbued with traditional identities but modern sound, lighting imagery and staging effects.

It will feature the participation of young artists, including Meritorious Artist Hoang Thi Kim Thoa, Nguyen Thi Thu Huong, Nguyen Lan Huong, Cao Thi Huyen, and especially drum artist Tran Dinh Quang.

Based on ancient Cheo drum rhythms, Quang will sublimate and create new melodies, making his drum sound like a character directly accompanying and leading the whole story.

Hoa designs visual effects for the show, in combination with music and sound effects of Australian musician Darin Verhagen.

The opening ceremony is expected to bring together nearly 1,000 artists and representatives from nearly 100 countries and territories, and will be broadcast live on the National Television of the UAE.

The 36th ITI World Congress, from February 19-25, will be the first worldwide on-site ITI gathering since 2017.

At this congress, participants will be inspired by debate, artistry, and sharing best practices, reigniting their love of the theatre arts and the people associated with them.