Vietnamese professor honoured with IUPAC award for women

Prof. Nguyen Thi Kim Thanh, a lecturer at University College London (UCL) in the UK, has been honored with the Distinguished Women in Chemistry/Chemical Engineering Awards of the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC), together with other 11 woman scientists from various countries.

An awarding ceremony will be held during the IUPAC World Chemistry Congress slated for August this year. Established in 2011, the awards aim to acknowledge and promote the work of women chemists/chemical engineers worldwide. Awardees are selected based on excellence in basic or applied research, distinguished accomplishments in teaching or education, or demonstrated leadership or managerial excellence in the chemical sciences. The Awards Committee is particularly interested in nominees with a history of leadership and/or community service during their careers.

Prof. Mary Garson, President of the IUPAC Committee on Ethics, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, said that the 12 awardees are chosen from an impressive list of female chemists and chemical engineers with outstanding achievements and creativity around the world.

In their personal stories, each of the 2023 nominees has demonstrated a willingness to share expertise and experience with other chemists as well as a passion for science. Their outreach work and activities advance chemical science and chemical engineering in a variety of ways, she said, expressing her belief that the awardees will inspire woman scientists in the world.

Speaking to Vietnam News Agency correspondents in the UK, Prof. Thanh said that she hopes the rewards will inspire female scientists and girl children to pursue their dreams of contributing to science development and the community. For Vietnam, she hopes that the award will contribute to improving the prestige of Vietnamese intellectuals and scientists in the world scientific community, encouraging Vietnamese scientists to confidently step out and integrate with the advanced science of the world.

Based in Zurich, Switzerland, the IUPAC was formed in 1919 by chemists from industry and academia, who recognized the need for international standardisation in chemistry.

Prof. Thanh is one of the world-renowned Vietnamese intellectuals, who is the first Vietnamese professor at UCL since 2013, and an academician of four specialised scientific institutes in the UK. With a long history of prestigious scientific achievements, Prof. Thanh has won many noble awards in the fields of research from prestigious scientific organizations and academies in the world.