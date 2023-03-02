Vietnamese produce sold on Alibaba.com

Many Vietnamese businesses, cooperatives reported that they have earned millions of USD via selling agricultural products to international buyers on Alibaba.com.

This is the positive information shared in the conference ‘Orientations of Business Strategies on Digital Platforms’, co-held yesterday in Hanoi by the Industry and Trade Ministry and Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (Alibaba).

For instance, processed tea leaves of Kien Thuan General Services Cooperative (sited in Yen Bai Province) are available in the North American and Middle East markets with a revenue of US$1 million per year.

Another successful case is DSW Services and Trading Co. Ltd., which earned $3,000 from its first export order via Alibaba.com and had a turnover of $260,000 after a year thanks to trading contracts with targeted clients from Japan, the EU, and ASEAN.

At present, more than 2,000 Vietnamese businesses and cooperatives are selling their merchandise on Alibaba.com, 40 percent of which are those in the processed produce field.

To support enterprises, Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (under the Ministry of Industry and Trade) shared that it has already collaborated with Alibaba.com to hold over 200 training courses in many localities. These lessons focus on necessary skills for trading on digital platforms, methods to operate a digital booth and to run a livestream show.