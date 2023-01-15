Vietnamese President visits, offers Tet wishes to Dak Lak border guard force

As of this morning, Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited, offered Tet wishes for health and happiness as well as inspected the works of the Dak Lak border guard force.

Dak Lak is the Central Highlands province which has a 70-kilometer-long border line with Moldunkiri Province, Cambodia, and is a locality with an important position in terms of economy, politics, society, national defense and security.

During the working trip, President Phuc highly appreciated the preparation work of the provincial border guard force before, during and after the Tet holiday.

Over the passing time, the officers and soldiers of the provincial border guard have proactively grasped, handled and solved issues related to national sovereignty and border security.

On behalf of the Party and State leaders, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc offered Tet wishes to officers and soldiers of the Dak Lak Provincial Border Guard.

On the same day, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited and presented gifts to 200 workers with difficult circumstances in Dak Lak Province. Thereby, the President expressed his pleasure and appreciated the efforts of the Dak Lak Province’s unions in charity activities for the workers.

On the occasion, President Nguyen Xuan Phuc gave 200 Tet gifts worth VND1.3 million (US$55.5) for each one to the Labor Confederation of Dak Lak Province to deliver for workers in difficult circumstances.