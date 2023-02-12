Vietnamese police coordinate to rescue boy from Turkey earthquake rubble

A team of Vietnamese police was coordinating with other rescue forces to successfully take a 14-year-old boy out from an earthquake rubble in Turkey, the Vietnam's Ministry of Public Security said on February 12.

According to the ministry, on February 11, the team approached the scene assigned to search and rescue people in the collapsed area at the building on 531 Street, Adıyaman Merkez, Adıyaman. Carrying out the search work, the force identified 10 people were trapped.

From 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. (local time) on the same day, the force carried out digging and cleaning up the scene to remove dangerous factors.

Through a camera system, the force detected signs of life with two different sounds that showed two survivors in the collapsed area.

The rescue forces on site determined the nearest location to approach the victim and moved 6 meters along a narrow road where only one person could go into. After verifying that the victim was still alive with an echoing sound, the team communicated with the victim and the victim responded to them.

After detecting life, Vietnamese police officers coordinated with Turkey's coordination agency to mobilize more forces and equipment from other countries' forces for rescue work.

By 10:10 p.m., a 14-year-old teenager was rescued from the rubble of the collapsed building amid the joy of rescuers and his relatives.

After successfully rescuing the victim, the captain of the Pakistani army's rescue team met Colonel Nguyen Minh Khuong, leader of Vietnam’s rescue team, to say thank you for good coordination in cleaning up the scene so the Pakistani army's rescue team could do the final job of getting the victim out from the debris safely.