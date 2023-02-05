“Vietnamese poetry night” program opens in HCMC

A “Vietnamese poetry night” program took place at Van Lang Park in District 5’s HCMC on February 4 (on the 14th day of the first lunar month).

The event was held by the People’s Committee of HCMC, the municipal Organizing Board of Major Holidays, the People’s Committee of District 5 and the HCMC Writers’ Association.

The event is part of the annual Vietnam Poetry Day which usually starts on Nguyen Tieu (the 15th day of the first lunar month) on the Tet holidays. Vietnam Poetry Day has become the biggest poetry festival in the country. It is an opportunity for Vietnamese poetry lovers to enjoy famous poetry works by well-known poets and to promote Vietnam’s beautiful and serene landscapes.

In addition, a festival marking the 287th anniversary of the founding of the Tao Dan Chieu Anh Cac poetry and literary group opened in Ha Tien City in the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang on February 5.



On this occasion, the provincial government also organized a ceremony to receive a certificate recognizing Dong Ho Memorial House as a provincial relic site and a poetry night. The memorial house is a place that displays and preserves many literary works and items of well-known poets and a venue for artists to gather to participate in poetry and literature activities.

Chieu Anh Cac poetry and literary group was established in 1736 by Mac Thien Tich who is a son of Mac Cuu, the founder of the land of Ha Tien. The society attracted dozens of talented writers, poets and painters in the region.