Vietnamese PM meets female managers on Int’l Women’s Day

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on March 7 chaired a meeting with female representatives and managers of agencies on the occasion of International Women's Day.

Speaking at the beginning of the meeting, Minister of Home Affairs Pham Thi Thanh Tra affirmed that the meeting manifested the Party, the State and the Prime Minister's great encouragement for Vietnamese women in general and female staff in particular; At the same time, it is an opportunity for them to deepen the national pride and pride of the good tradition of Vietnamese women.

The Minister of Home Affairs said that now 19 female officials hold different positions in the Executive Committee of the 13th Party Central Committee accounting for 9.5 percent including one female member of the Politburo, two women in the Secretariat, one female vice president and three female ministers.

She added that the executive committees of provincial party committees in the tenure 2020 - 2025 have 16 percent of women including seven female secretaries, and 15 female deputy secretaries. Meanwhile, executive party committees in districts have 17 percent of women members.

The percentage of women participating in elected agencies increased compared to the previous term. For instance, 151 female delegates participated in the 15th National Assembly accounting for 30.26 percent, 3.54 percent higher than the previous term and exceeding the target of 30 percent. The percentage of women participating in provincial and district People's Councils reached 29 percent.

Some 24 women are provincial leaders including two chairwomen and 22 vice chairwomen of provincial people's committees. Of 63 cities and provinces, the rate of female staff participating in the standing committees ranges from 11.3 percent to 35 percent.

More female leaders, managers, intellectuals, and scientists have been constantly participating in the country’s development. Many excellent female scientists in various fields have been awarded prizes.

Accordingly, Vietnam’s efforts to achieve gender equality and the empowerment of women was highly appreciated by the United Nations and the international community. It is a good point in the implementation of the Millennium Development Goals – women can participate in all fields. Vietnam ranked third in ASEAN and 47th in 187 countries around the world ranked in gender equality; moreover, the Southeast Asian country ranked 87th out of 156 countries in terms of the gender gap.

Head of the National Assembly Standing Committee’s Board for Deputy Affairs Nguyen Thi Thanh said that the National Assembly Party Committee organized a review and supplementation of the National Assembly deputies planning and titles at other agencies of the National Assembly, the National Assembly Office, agencies under the Standing Committee of the National Assembly for the term 2021 - 2026 and the term 2026 - 2031. In particular, the percentage of female delegates must be higher, especially the rate of full-time deputies reaches 40 percent.

Chairman of the Vietnam Women's Union Ha Thi Nga said that, besides achievements, female staff still face difficulties in their work. Although the rate of women accounts for 40 percent of civil servants at all levels, they only hold about 21 percent of key leadership positions.

Domestic violence, abuse of women and children, divorce in young couples, family values, traditions, and social network's impact on family education are female participants’ concerns.

At the seminar, female Vietnamese scientists were given Kovalevskaya awards.