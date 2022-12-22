Vietnamese movie makes 2023 Oscars shortlist for Best Documentary Feature Film

The Vietnamese documentary film titled Nhung Dua Tre Trong Suong (Children of the Mist) has been named in the shortlist spotlighting the top 15 contenders for the Best Documentary Feature Film category of the 95th Academy Awards (Oscars).

The 90-minute long documentary by the young director of the Tay ethnic group, Ha Le Diem is a story about a twelve-year-old H'Mong girl in Vietnam's northern mountainous region who normally must face the pressure of impending marriage via the custom of bride-kidnapping, but this doc follows one young heroine in conflict with tradition.

The movie previously received two awards at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) 2021, including Best Directing and Special Mention.

144 films were eligible in the category. Members of the Documentary Branch vote to determine the shortlist and the nominees.

The nominations for the 95th Academy Awards will be announced on January 24, 2023, while the Oscars ceremony will be held on March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theater Hollywood district of Los Angeles.