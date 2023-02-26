Vietnamese medical workers provide checkups, drugs to locals in South Sudan

On the occasion of Vietnamese Doctors' Day, the Board of Directors of Level 2 Field Hospital No. 4 in South Sudan organized medical examination and treatment giving gifts and medicines to local residents.

Vietnamese doctors and nurses working far from their homeland have engaged in volunteer work to help and support the local hospital as well as patients and inhabitants in Bentiu, South Sudan.

They also prepared medical equipment, medicines, and small gifts to present to local inhabitants.

The volunteer group led by Major Le Viet Anh presented Bentiu General Hospital with essential medicines, disinfectant solutions, and necessary items ensuring environmental hygiene for local dwellers in Bentiu.

Although scores of patients coming to the clinic exceeded the expectations of the volunteer group, the doctors and nurses in the group used equipment to conduct examinations to meet people’s needs and gave medical care and advice dispensing medication to each patient.

Touched by the responsibility and sense of community of Vietnamese doctors and staff of the field hospital, the Director of Bentiu General Hospital sent his deep thanks to the hospital's medical staff and wished them good luck. He congratulated the Vietnamese medical staff of the hospital as well as Vietnamese people on the occasion of Vietnamese Doctor’s Day. Patients and people of the Bentiu area also expressed their deep gratitude to Vietnamese green beret soldiers.

Vietnamese doctors' and nurses’ dedicated care has left a good impression on local people in Bentiu and international friends.