Vietnamese, Lao, Cambodian PMs meet in Belgium

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and his Lao and Cambodian counterparts Phankham Viphavanh and Samdech Techo Hun Sen had a breakfast meeting in Belgium on December 14, the first of the trio after the Covid-19 pandemic was put under control.

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh (center) and his Lao and Cambodian counterparts Phankham Viphavanh (L) and Samdech Techo Hun Sen(Photo: VNA)



The leaders, who are in Belgium to attend the EU-ASEAN Commemorative Summit celebrating 45 years of diplomatic relations, stated the special friendship and solidarity of their countries have been increasingly consolidated and comprehensively developed, despite complicated changes in the global and regional situations.

They agreed to jointly promote the building of an independent and self-reliant economy associated with comprehensive international integration, and to effectively strengthen the connections between the three economies.

The PMs lauded delegation exchanges and cooperation activities held within the frameworks of programmes marking the 60th and 55th anniversaries of the Vietnam-Laos and Vietnam-Cambodia diplomatic relations, respectively.

They said the activities have contributed to raising the awareness of the people, especially youth, about preserving and constantly developing the friendship and solidarity among the three countries.

The leaders concurred on maintaining regular bilateral and tripartite contacts, including coordination in soon organsing the 12th Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Development Triangle Summit in Cambodia and accelerating the implementation of an action plan on connecting the CLV economies by 2030.

They affirmed that they will continue to closely collaborate in regional and international issues, contributing to maintaining and consolidating ASEAN's solidarity, unity and centrality.

Appreciated Laos' contribution in its role as the coordinator of the ASEAN-Australia relations, PM Chinh affirmed that Vietnam supports and will assist Laos in successfully fulfilling its mission as Chair of ASEAN in 2024.

He and his Lao counterpart also took the occasion to congratulate Cambodia on its successful ASEAN chairmanship this year.