Vietnamese IT firms get support to go global

In 2023, the Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) will focus on working with Vietnamese associations, foreign diplomatic missions, and trade and investment.

In 2023, the representative offices will enhance support for Vietnamese digital technology enterprises in global digital cooperation, MIC Deputy Minister Phan Tam told a conference on February 23.

The conference “Vietnamese digital companies going global: Global digital cooperation – Trusted partners in building the digital world” was the start of this effort, Tam stressed.

Nguyen Thien Nghia, Deputy Director in charge of the MIC’s Department of Information and Communications Industry, affirmed that the world technology market has many opportunities while Vietnam's market is too small compared to the current and future scale of the IT service personnel.

Vietnamese technology enterprises have not only the advantage of dynamic and creative human resources but also the capacity of competing in price in comparison with the global IT market. This is the reason for Vietnamese digital technology enterprises to go global, he added.

"Going together" is one of the ways that the ministry is guiding technology businesses. Accordingly, big enterprises will lead smaller ones, and experienced ones will provide support for newcomers.

At the conference, leaders of several businesses shared their experience, lessons, methods of approach, and good and effective solutions to exploit foreign markets.

MIC also officially established a consulting group to support digital technology businesses in going global.