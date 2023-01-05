Vietnamese food culture festival honored as “Asia's Best Culinary Festival 2022”

A food culture festival organized by Saigontourist Group has been honored with the title “Asia's Best Culinary Festival 2022” at the World Culinary Awards.

The culinary culture festival 2022 was held at Van Thanh Tourist Area in HCMC last August offering more than 300 local dishes from provinces and cities in the North, Central, and South of Vietnam. The event attracted more than 30,000 visitors.

The event has contributed to promoting diversified, unique and colorful Vietnamese cuisine to domestic and international visitors.

The culinary culture festival 2023 is scheduled to take place in April on a larger scale, chairman of the member council of Saigontourist Group Phan Huy Binh said.

Launched in 1994, World Culinary Awards has been described as the "travel industry's equivalent of the Oscars." The award recognizes and rewards excellence in the culinary industry and is voted by industry experts and consumers.