Vietnamese female artists participate in int’l art exhibition in Indonesia

Ten Vietnamese female artists received an invitation to participate in the International Women Artists Art Exhibition 2023 held at Sangkring Art Space Gallery in Yogyakarta city of Indonesia from now until February 23.

The artists include painters namely Viet Kim Quyen, Nguyen Thi Tam, Cao Thi Duoc, Tran Thuy Linh, Pham Thi Hong Loan, Ly Chanh Van, Tran Phuong My, Huynh Phuong Thi Dai Trang, Nguyen Tan Dieu Tam, Pham Thi My Hang along with special guests including Ly Khac Nhu and Nguyen Ngoc Dan.

The exhibition themed “Journey of Friendships” displays more than 65 pieces of work by 70 female artists from countries such as Australia, Japan, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.

Exhibits have different categories of painting, such as landscape, still life, abstract, and realism, and use various materials.

The exhibition was postponed due to fears over the coronavirus. This year’s event firstly was organized in Yogyakarta City. Yogyakarta is regarded as an important center for classical Javanese fine arts and culture such as ballet, batik , drama, literature, music, poetry, and puppetry.