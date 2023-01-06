Vietnamese exporters ready for Chinese market’s reopening

Vietnamese businesses, especially those operating in the agricultural sector, have made all necessary preparations and are ready for the reopening of the Chinese market from January 8.

Many Vietnamese agricultural and aquatic products such as rice, fruits, shrimp and fish, are expected to enjoy strong export growth following China’s reopening of its market. At present, prices of several products have reported surges.

Nguyen Thuy Thuan, Director of Tra Thanh Long Company in Ho Chi Minh City, said that the price of dragon fruits currently surpasses VND30,000 (US$1.28) per kilogramme, much higher than the VND1,000-2,000 per kilogram in the same period last year.

Shrimp is also one of the products that are favoured by Chinese people on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival which will be celebrated later this month. At present, Chinese enterprises are increasing imports of black tiger shrimp.

To meet a 40% rise in orders from Chinese partners, Anh Khoa Co. Ltd. in the southernmost province of Ca Mau is actively coordinating with farming areas to purchase shrimp right after Tet in order to serve this market.

The Border Office of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region (China) announced that it will maintain customs clearance during the Tet holidays to ensure that trade activities and supply chains are maintained smoothly to facilitate import and export activities of both sides.

From January 21 to 27 (the 30th day of the last lunar month to the sixth day of the first lunar month), all border gates in Guangxi will carry out customs clearance by appointment.