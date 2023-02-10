Vietnamese E-sports team to compete 5 categories at 32nd SEA Games

The Vietnam Recreational and Electronic Sports Association (VIRESA) yesterday announced that the e-sports team of Vietnam will compete in five E-sports at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games (32nd SEA Games), including PUBG Mobile in categories of individual and team; League of Legends Wild Riftin category of a team; VALORANT in team category; Crossfire in team category; Mobile Legend: Bang bang in both men and women teams.

The VIRESA is planning to select the gamers in these E-sports to send the best formations competing at the upcoming 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia. The whole national selection round for the E-sports categories will be implemented in February based on the most professional tournament of the country.

Previously, VIRESA had working sessions with the host country of the 32nd Southeast Asian Games- Cambodia regarding E-sports. According to the regulations on E-sports at the upcoming 32nd Southeast Asian Games, each country is allowed to register seven out of nine categories for the competition which will be taken place in the capital city of Phnom Penh.

At the 31st Southeast Asian Games results in E-sport, Vietnam ranked first with four gold medals with the participation of four countries comprising Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, the Philippines, Singapore and Malaysia.