Vietnamese durian seeks ways to export through official channel

In recent years, the lives of people in Krong Pak district in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak have changed remarkably thanks to the "king of fruits", durian.

Many families have built houses, bought cars, and lived a prosperous life after Vietnamese durians are officially exported.

Tet atmosphere is now around every corner of Krong Pak which is regarded as the “kingdom of durian” of Dak Lak Province. Many durian processing enterprises have been built along National Road 26 while a lot of supermarkets and shops are seen in Phuoc An Town the district.

Mr. Mai Van An, 60, from Phuoc An town said that the new car worth VND1 billion (US$43,000) is the result of the last durian season. He harvested nearly 20 tons of durian on an area of more than one hectare and earned a profit of VND1 billion.

Director of Sau Rieng Green Agricultural Service Cooperative, Tran Van Thang said that besides domestic consumption, the cooperative exported two containers to China.

The shipment comes following the signing of the protocol between the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development of Vietnam and the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) a few months ago, opening a promising way for the domestic durian market of the country and Dak Lak.

Krong Pak District is home to 3,800 Sau Rieng trees, including 2,600 harvested areas, said Vice Chairwoman of the People’s Committee of the district Ngo Thi Minh Kinh.

In 2022, with a yield of nearly VND50,000 tons, the sector expects to earn VND2, 500 billion (US$107 billion), she added.

Currently, the locality’s 600 growing areas of durian have received the VietGAP certificate and 730 have been granted a planting area code by the Plant Protection Department under the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development.

The district has called on people to promote their growing areas, and gradually move into the collective economic model.